China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:144)

Company Info - 144

  • Market CapHKD45.457bn
  • SymbolSEHK:144
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0144000764

Company Profile

China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd is one of the largest port operator in China. The firm operates a port network across China's major coastline. It also provides container box manufacturing, bonded logistic park operation, and property development.

