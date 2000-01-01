China Minerals Mining Corp (TSX:CMV)

North American company
Market Info - CMV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMV

  • Market CapCAD2.080m
  • SymbolTSX:CMV
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA16951L2075

Company Profile

China Minerals Mining Corp and its subsidiaries are engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's gold properties include Table Mountain Property & Taurus Property.

