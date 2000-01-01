China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:1988)
- Market CapHKD296.722bn
- SymbolSEHK:1988
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Currency
- ISINCNE100000HF9
Company Profile
China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd is a joint-stock commercial bank providing provide corporate and personal banking, treasury business, finance leasing, fund and asset management, investment banking and other financial services in the PRC.