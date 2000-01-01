China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd (SEHK:245)

Company Info - 245

  • Market CapHKD3.228bn
  • SymbolSEHK:245
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000268943

Company Profile

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd is engaged in investment holding, provision of asset management services, consultancy services, financing services, insurance agency services, securities advisory and securities brokerage services.

