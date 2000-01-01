China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd (SEHK:245)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market CapHKD3.228bn
- SymbolSEHK:245
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINHK0000268943
China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd is engaged in investment holding, provision of asset management services, consultancy services, financing services, insurance agency services, securities advisory and securities brokerage services.