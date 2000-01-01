Company Profile

China Mobile is not only the largest telecom operator in China by the number of mobile subscribers (950 million), but also the largest in the world. It has 59% of the total wireless market in China and also has 44% of the fixed line broadband market. The firm is also now continuing to roll out its 5G network, having launched 5G service in late 2019.China Mobile Ltd is a telecom operator in China. It provides cellular telecommunications and related services. The company offers voice services, voice value-added services and telecommunications network planning.