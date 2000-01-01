China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1117)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1117

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1117

  • Market CapHKD7.369bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1117
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG215791008

Company Profile

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd is engaged in the dairy industry. It produces and sells raw milk and other products derived from milk in China.

Latest 1117 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .