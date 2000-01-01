Company Profile

China Motor Bus Co Ltd is engaged in property development and investment. The company's segments are property development and investment and treasury management. Property development and investment segment encompass activities relating to the development, construction, sale, and marketing of the group's trading properties primarily in Hong Kong and property leasing. Treasury management segment includes activities for managing the group's listed investments, financial assets, and other treasury operations. It generates most of its revenue from Hong Kong.