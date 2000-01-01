Company Profile

China Natural Resources Inc along with its subsidiaries acquires explores mining rights. Its activities include exploration, mineral extraction, processing and sales of iron, zinc and other nonferrous metals extracted or produced at mines mainly located in Anhui Province in the People's Republic of China (PRC). It also involves in the mining of zinc, iron and other minerals for distribution in the PRC.China Natural Resources Inc through its subsidiaries conducts acquisition and exploitation of mining rights, including the exploration, mineral extraction, processing and sale of iron, zinc & other nonferrous metals, and copper concentrate.