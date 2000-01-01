China Netcom Technology Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8071)
- Market CapHKD144.800m
- SymbolSEHK:8071
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG2117P1110
Company Profile
China Netcom Technology Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is involved in the provision of lottery system management service, and operation of lottery sales halls services. The business operates in one business segment that is Lottery Business.