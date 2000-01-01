China New Borun Corp ADR (NYSE:BORN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BORN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BORN
- Market Cap$3.040m
- SymbolNYSE:BORN
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINUS16890T1051
Company Profile
China New Borun Corp is a producer and distributor of corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. Its edible alcohol products are sold as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage.