China New City Commercial Development Ltd (SEHK:1321)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapHKD1.691bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1321
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG211931004

China New City Commercial Development Ltd is engaged in commercial property development, property rental activities, leasing investment properties, operating hotel and property management.

