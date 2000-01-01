Company Profile

China New Energy Ltd is a provider of bioenergy technology solutions. The company offers technology services to two industries Ethanol fuel construction services and Alcoholic beverage construction services. It generates maximum revenue from the Ethanol fuel construction services streams. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from PRC and also has a presence in Canada, Russia, Thailand, and Myanmar.China New Energy Ltd is one of the leading providers of bioenergy technology solutions. The company provides process technology, engineering designs, plant manufacturing and operational services.