China New Higher Education Group Ltd (SEHK:2001)

APAC company
Market Info - 2001

Company Info - 2001

  • Market CapHKD4.346bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2001
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2163K1076

Company Profile

China New Higher Education Group Ltd provides higher education in a wide selection of fields in applied sciences. The company operated two schools, the Yunnan School and the Guizhou School.

