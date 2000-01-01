China New Town Development Co Ltd (SEHK:1278)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1278

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1278

  • Market CapHKD1.410bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1278
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG2156N1006

Company Profile

China New Town Development Co Ltd is engaged in real estate business. The company operates in two business segments including Land development and Urbanization development segment.

Latest 1278 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .