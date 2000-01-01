China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LSE:CNG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNG
- Market Cap£52.580m
- SymbolLSE:CNG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINKYG215771042
Company Profile
China Nonferrous Gold Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company focused on projects in Tajikistan. The Company's projects include Pakrut Gold Project and Pakrut Licence Area.