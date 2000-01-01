China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LSE:CNG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNG

  • Market Cap£52.580m
  • SymbolLSE:CNG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG215771042

Company Profile

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company focused on projects in Tajikistan. The Company's projects include Pakrut Gold Project and Pakrut Licence Area.

Latest CNG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CNG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .