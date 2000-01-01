China Nonferrous Metals Co Ltd (SEHK:8306)
- Market CapHKD352.010m
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- ISINBMG2157X1496
China Nonferrous Metals Co Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company with its subsidiaries is engaged in the mining, processing and trading of mineral resources. It operates in China and Hong Kong.