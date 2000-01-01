China Nonferrous Mining Corp Ltd (SEHK:1258)
- Market CapHKD5.478bn
- SymbolSEHK:1258
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- ISINHK0000112026
China Nonferrous Mining Corp Ltd is an integrated copper producer focusing on mining, ore processing, leaching, smelting and sales of copper. The company operates in Zambia and DRC.