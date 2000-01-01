China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1011)

  • Market CapHKD371.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:1011
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • ISINKYG2114L1059

Company Profile

China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd is a technology-based pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in research and development, production and sale of private label drugs.

