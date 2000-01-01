China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd (SEHK:611)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 611

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 611

  • Market CapHKD400.490m
  • SymbolSEHK:611
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2115P1059

Company Profile

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in energy, hotels, and property businesses.

Latest 611 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .