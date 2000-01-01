China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd (SEHK:611)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 611
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 611
- Market CapHKD400.490m
- SymbolSEHK:611
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINBMG2115P1059
Company Profile
China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in energy, hotels, and property businesses.