China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd (SEHK:715)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 715
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 715
- Market CapHKD4.197bn
- SymbolSEHK:715
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG2117K1045
Company Profile
China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd is engaged in residential and commercial property development in Los Angeles, the U.S. Its investment complexes include Harbour Ring Plaza and Harbour Ring Huangpu Centre.