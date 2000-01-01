China Oilfield Services Ltd Class H (SEHK:2883)

APAC company
Market Info - 2883

Company Info - 2883

  • Market CapHKD79.820bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2883
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000002P4

Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Ltd caters to the oil & gas industry in China. Its business mainly includes the provision of drilling services for oil & gas companies. It is also engaged in providing well and marine support and geophysical surveying services.

