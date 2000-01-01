China Oilfield Services Ltd Class H (SEHK:2883)
- Market CapHKD79.820bn
- SymbolSEHK:2883
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000002P4
Company Profile
China Oilfield Services Ltd caters to the oil & gas industry in China. Its business mainly includes the provision of drilling services for oil & gas companies. It is also engaged in providing well and marine support and geophysical surveying services.