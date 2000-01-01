Company Profile

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd is engaged in general real estate activities. Its main line of business reflects the development of property comprised of residential property projects. The company carries out its business through three segments; Property investment and development, Property Leasing and Others. The Property investment and development segment is the major revenue driver for the company and is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China. The Others segment relates to the provision of property management services.China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd is active in the real estate sector in China. The primary revenue generator for the company is its property development business. It is also involved in the leasing and management of the property.