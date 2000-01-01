Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd is a large real estate developer in China. At the end of 2019 it had projects in more than 40 mainland Chinese cities as well as Hong Kong and Macau. Property development accounts for 97% of the core earnings. The company is a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering, China's largest construction company. It holds a 38% stake in China Overseas Grand Oceans, a real estate developer focusing on lower-tier Chinese cities.China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd is the property platform of China Overseas Holdings Ltd. The company along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in property development and investment, and treasury operations.