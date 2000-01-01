China Paper Holdings Ltd (SGX:C71)

APAC company
Market Info - C71

Company Info - C71

  • Market CapSGD0.000m
  • SymbolSGX:C71
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorPaper And Paper Products
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2156K1484

Company Profile

China Paper Holdings Ltd manufactures and distributes paper products including uncoated printing and writing paper, lightweight packing paper, and semi-finished toilet paper.

