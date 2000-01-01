China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1532)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1532

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1532

  • Market CapHKD205.580m
  • SymbolSEHK:1532
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2163R1020

Company Profile

China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd designs, develop, produce, sell and market cosplay products including cosplay costumes and cosplay wigs and non-cosplay apparels including lingerie.

Latest 1532 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .