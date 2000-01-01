Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical, or Sinopec, is one of China's national oil companies and one of Asian's largest integrated oil companies in terms of revenue. Its income is derived primarily from refining and marketing of oil products and petrochemical production. Sinopec has China's largest petrol station network with over 30,000 stations and enjoys significant market share in petrochemicals. Established in 2000 by Sinopec Group, a state-owned enterprise and majority shareholder, the company also owns oil and gas assets in Shandong and Sichuan provinces. It has a smaller global upstream presence than peers PetroChina and CNOOC.China Petroleum & Chemical Corp is engaged in the oil & gas industry. Its activities involve exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas.