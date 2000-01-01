Company Profile

China Pharma Holding Inc is a drug manufacturing company. It is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products for human use in connection with a variety of high-incidence and high-mortality diseases and medical conditions prevalent in the People's Republic of China. The company mainly manufactures pharmaceutical products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions. The product line of the company includes cefaclor dispersible tablet, clarithromycin granule, roxithromycin dispersible tablet, andrographolide tablets, ozagrel sodium for injection, gastrodin injection, and others.China Pharma Holding Inc is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products for human use in connection with a variety of high-incidence and high-mortality diseases and medical conditions prevalent in China.