Market Info - 1345

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1345

  • Market CapHKD718.300m
  • SymbolSEHK:1345
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2162L1068

Company Profile

China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd is an Investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the marketing, promotion, sales and channel management service for pharmaceutical products and medical devices in China.

