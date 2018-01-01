China Pipe Group Ltd (SEHK:380) Share Price

Company Profile

China Pipe Group Ltd formerly Softpower International Ltd principally engaged in trading of construction materials, mainly pipes and fittings. It is priamrily engaged in the segment of Trading of pipes and fittings. It includes wholesale, retail and logistics operations substantially in Hong Kong and Macau. The group derives revenue from Hong Kong and Macau of which prime revenue is derived from Hong Kong.Softpower International Ltd is engaged in importing and selling of pipes, fittings and other related accessories of different materials, applications and brand names in Hong Kong and Macau.