China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd (SEHK:735)

APAC company
Market Info - 735

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 735

  • Market CapHKD6.432bn
  • SymbolSEHK:735
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000350550

Company Profile

China Power Clean Energy Development Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the development, construction, ownership, operation and management of clean energy power plants. It also engaged in property investments and securities investments.

