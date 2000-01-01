Company Profile

China Power International Development Ltd is engaged in the generation and sales of electricity in Mainland China. The company's operating segments are coal-fired power, hydropower, wind power, and photovoltaic power. The company generates a majority of its revenue from coal-fired power segment.