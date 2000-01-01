Company Profile

China Power International Development Ltd is engaged in the utilities sector in China. The group develops, constructs, owns, operates and manages large power plants for generation and sale of electricity in China. It is an integrated energy group which owns coal-fired power, hydropower, nuclear power and renewable energy resources. Most of the company's revenue is obtained from the sale of coal-fired electricity followed by the sale of the hydropower and the wind and photovoltaic forms.China Power International Development Ltd is engaged in the energy sector. Its business includes the development of power plants and sale of coal-fired and hydropower electricity. Most of its revenue is derived from the sale of coal-fired electricity.