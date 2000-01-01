China Properties Group Ltd (SEHK:1838)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1838
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1838
- Market CapHKD1.556bn
- SymbolSEHK:1838
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG2159A1058
Company Profile
China Properties Group Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the property development and investment business in the People’s Republic of China.