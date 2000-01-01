China Properties Investment Holdings Ltd (SEHK:736)
- Market CapHKD170.990m
- SymbolSEHK:736
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- ISINBMG2157U1861
China Properties Investment Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal business activities of the company include the properties investment business, financial services, and money lending business.