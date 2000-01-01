China Properties Investment Holdings Ltd (SEHK:736)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 736

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 736

  • Market CapHKD170.990m
  • SymbolSEHK:736
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2157U1861

Company Profile

China Properties Investment Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal business activities of the company include the properties investment business, financial services, and money lending business.

Latest 736 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .