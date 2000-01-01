China Railway Construction Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:1186)
Market CapHKD144.801bn
- Market CapHKD144.801bn
SymbolSEHK:1186
IndustryIndustrials
SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
ISINCNE100000981
Company Profile
China Railway Construction Corp Ltd is involved in the construction of infrastructural projects such as railways and highways. It also provides survey, design & consultancy services, logistics services and real estate services.