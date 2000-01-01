China Railway Construction Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:1186)
China Railway Construction Corp operates as an infrastructure construction firm. It largely derives contracting revenue. It builds railways, highways and municipal works, such as subways and light rail systems. The company also engages in survey and design, manufacturing, logistics, and property development. It operates the following business segment: Construction; Survey, Design, and Consultancy; Manufacturing; Real Estate; and Other Business Operations. Most of the firm's revenue gets dominated by the Construction segment that engages in the construction of infrastructure such as railways, highways, metropolitan railways, and real estate projects.China Railway Construction Corp Ltd is involved in the construction of infrastructural projects such as railways and highways. It also provides survey, design & consultancy services, logistics services and real estate services.