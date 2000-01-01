Company Profile

China Railway Group Ltd is a construction conglomerate company. It is principally engaged in infrastructure construction, survey, design and consulting services, engineering equipment and component manufacturing, property development, mining and merchandise trading, financial trust management, comprehensive financial services and insurance agent. The group derives most of the revenue from infrastructure construction which includes construction of railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports and other municipal works.China Railway Group Ltd is an integrated construction company. It offers construction related services, including infrastructure construction, survey, design and consulting services and engineering equipment.