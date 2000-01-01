China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd H (SEHK:3969)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD8.801bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3969
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRailroads
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000021L3

China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd is a rail transport solutions provider. Its core offering is transport communication signal technology related products which aid in rail traffic control.

