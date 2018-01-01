China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:3969) Share Price
3969
China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S
APAC company
Industrials
Railroads
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XHKG
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd provides products and services on the entire industrial chain of rail transit control systems. The company's operating segments are the rail transportation control system segment that provides specialized three-in-one services of design and integration, equipment manufacturing and system implementation services for rail transportation control systems, General project contracting segment engages in the provision of services relating to municipal and other construction projects, other segments mainly engage in trading. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the rail transportation control system segment.China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd is a rail transport solutions provider. Its core offering is transport communication signal technology related products which aid in rail traffic control.
SEHK:3969
CNE1000021L3
HKD
Loading Comparison
Latest 3969 News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News