China Rapid Finance Ltd ADR (NYSE:XRF)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - XRF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XRF

  • Market Cap$17.590m
  • SymbolNYSE:XRF
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16953Q1058

Company Profile

China Rapid Finance Ltd operates consumer lending marketplace for lenders and borrowers in the People's Republic of China with predictive selection technology , automated decisioning technology, non-credit data analytic & risk-based pricing capabilities.

Latest XRF news

