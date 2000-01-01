China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd (SEHK:769)
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:769
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG210891001
China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in two segments including Rare earth and Refractory. The Rare earth segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes manufacturing and sales of rare earth products including fluorescent products. The Refractory segment includes manufacturing and sales of refractory products including high-temperature ceramics products and magnesium grains. It also has a research and development center that focuses on improving existing products and developing new products. The company has operations in China, Japan, Europe, the United States of America, and other countries, out of which China accounts for the highest revenue.