Company Profile

China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in two segments including Rare earth and Refractory. The Rare earth segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes manufacturing and sales of rare earth products including fluorescent products. The Refractory segment includes manufacturing and sales of refractory products including high-temperature ceramics products and magnesium grains. It also has a research and development center that focuses on improving existing products and developing new products. The company has operations in China, Japan, Europe, the United States of America, and other countries, out of which China accounts for the highest revenue.China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rare earth products and refractory products.