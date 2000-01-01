China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd (SEHK:8158)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8158
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8158
- Market CapHKD219.820m
- SymbolSEHK:8158
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINKYG2129W1125
Company Profile
China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd is a biotechnology company that researches and commercializes regenerative medicine products in China. Most of its revenue comes from its cosmetics and healthcare operations.