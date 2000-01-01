China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd (SEHK:8158)

APAC company
Market Info - 8158

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8158

  • Market CapHKD219.820m
  • SymbolSEHK:8158
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2129W1125

Company Profile

China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd is a biotechnology company that researches and commercializes regenerative medicine products in China. Most of its revenue comes from its cosmetics and healthcare operations.

