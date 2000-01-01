China Reinsurance (Group) Corp H (SEHK:1508)

  • Market CapHKD55.224bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1508
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002342

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp is engaged in reinsurance business. It provides a range of products and services including reinsurance, direct insurance, asset management, insurance brokerage and insurance media service.

