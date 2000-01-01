China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1313)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1313
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1313
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1313
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINKYG2113L1068
Company Profile
China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd is a cement and concrete producer in Southern China. The company's operations range from the excavation of limestone to the production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete. Its segments are Cement and Concrete of which its majority revenue is derived from the manufacture and sale of cement products. The group products are primarily used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as railways, highways, subways, bridges, airports, ports, dams, hydroelectric power stations and nuclear power stations, as well as the construction of high-rise buildings and development of suburban and rural areas.China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd is a cement and concrete producer in Southern China. The company's products are sold in various Chinese provinces for use in construction of infrastructure projects.