Company Profile

China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd is a cement and concrete producer in Southern China. The company's operations range from the excavation of limestone to the production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete. Its segments are Cement and Concrete of which its majority revenue is derived from the manufacture and sale of cement products. The group products are primarily used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as railways, highways, subways, bridges, airports, ports, dams, hydroelectric power stations and nuclear power stations, as well as the construction of high-rise buildings and development of suburban and rural areas.