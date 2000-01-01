Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group is a leading gas utilities group in China engaged in city gas distribution, including piped natural gas distribution and natural gas filling stations. At the end of 2019, CRG’s portfolio comprised 251 city gas projects in China. The firm achieved annual gas sales volume of 28.0 billion cubic meters and has connected 37.7 million residential customers, or a penetration rate of 53.0%.China Resources Gas Group Ltd is primarily engaged in city gas distribution. Its operating segments are Sale and distribution of gas fuel, gas connection and sale of gas appliances, design and construction and gas stations.