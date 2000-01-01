Company Profile

China Resources Land Ltd is a large Chinese real estate developer. As at the end of 2019, the company had more than 250 development projects in 80 cities and 116 investment properties in operation or under construction. Property development accounts for 85% of earnings, followed by property investments (10%) and ancillary property operations (5%). The company is a subsidiary of China Resources Holding, a large state-owned enterprise conglomerate with diverse holdings in utility, consumer goods, retail, and property. CRH holds a 61% stake.China Resources Land Ltd is engaged in development and sale of developed properties, property investments and management, hotel operations and the provision of construction, decoration services and other property development related services in the PRC.