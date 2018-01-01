China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd Registered Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:3320) Share Price

Company Profile

CR Pharma, is a vertically integrated conglomerate that operates drug manufacturing, distribution, and retail pharmacy businesses in mainland China. It is the third largest drug distributor by revenue, with a strong presence in Eastern, Northern, and Southern China. Its drug manufacturing segment primarily consists of four listed subsidiaries, Dong E E Jiao, CR Sanjiu, CR Double Crane, and Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, which are well-known makers of over-the-counter traditional Chinese medicines (or TCM), health supplements, and prescription drugs. The company’s estimated operating income is approximately 56% distribution, 43% manufacturing, and less than 1% retail pharmacies.China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd is an integrated pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products.