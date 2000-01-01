China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:836)

APAC company
Market Info - 836

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 836

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:836
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0836012952

Company Profile

China Resources Power is one of China's leading independent power producers. The company constructs and operates power plants with a total attributable installed generation capacity of 40,392 megawatts at the end of 2019. Approximately 77% of its installed capacity runs on thermal coal, with the remainder on wind, hydro, and natural gas. China Resources Holdings, one of the four PRC state-owned conglomerates based in Hong Kong, controls 63% of shares outstanding.China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd operates in the energy sector. It constructs and maintains power plants operated through coal, wind and the hydro assistance.

