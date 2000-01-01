China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:3963)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3963
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3963
- Market CapHKD165.000m
- SymbolSEHK:3963
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG2119M1087
Company Profile
China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Co Ltd provides financial leasing services in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides financial leasing services in two groups namely sales and leaseback; and direct financial leasing.