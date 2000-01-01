China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:527)
- Market CapHKD530.750m
- SymbolSEHK:527
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- ISINKYG2118V1095
China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It focuses on manufacturing and processing wind turbine blades and components. The company operates primarily in one business segment, Wind Farm Operations.